The Bismarck-Mandan Serra Club pancake breakfast for religious vocations will be held Sunday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Central High School cafeteria. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee will be served. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 10 and under, and free for children under age three. All proceeds will be used for vocations. The Serra Club of Bismarck-Mandan has been supporting religious vocation for over 50 years.