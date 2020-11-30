Servant of God

For Ron Zachmann, becoming a deacon has taken several leaps of faith and a few unexpected turns, but all along the way, God gave him just what he needed to stay the course.
“I first thought about being a deacon because several people approached me and asked me if I had ever considered it,” Ron said. “Although there wasn't a particular moment that I felt it was what I should do, I just had this growing sense that I should try it.”
“When I was beginning to apply for the diaconate, my dad had recently come down with cancer,” Ron said. “At the time, he was building a new home. In my mind, I told God I would go through with the application process if my dad would get a chance to mow his lawn someday, and he did! In fact, he was able to mow his lawn quite a few times before his cancer came back again.”
Taking a break
This answer to prayer gave Ron the strength he needed to move forward. Soon afterwards, he went through the diaconate aspirancy for two years, but came upon some new challenges along the way.
“I then decided to opt out for four years,” he shared. “It is hard to explain, but I suppose I felt like the diaconate was such a huge responsibility, and I didn't know if I could do it. I wasn't sure if I was ready for it. As the Gospels tell us, the more you know, the more will be expected of you. I suppose there is a reason for everything.”
However, the “Hound of Heaven” continued to call Ron to this amazing life of self-giving, regardless of his doubts and uncertainties.
“From the moment I opted out, things kept coming up,” Ron said. “Now I see that they were God's way of telling me that He hadn't given up on me and I should still continue to pursue the diaconate. The sense that He may be calling me never left me. Even when I would just be driving by Richardton where they held their classes, I would wonder if they were all there, and how they were doing.”
God works marvels for those who trust in Him, and He gave Ron the wisdom he needed to keep on going.
“I realized that although I would be doing it, I wouldn't be doing it alone—the Holy Spirit would be at my side, helping me along the way,” Ron said. “I talked it over with David Fleck, Director of the Permanent Diaconate, and he told me that if I don't try again, I'll never know what might happen. So, I reapplied, and they accepted my application. In the back of my mind, I figured if they turned me down, my conscience would be clear; but by the grace of God, they didn't.”
As he continued to seek God's will for his life, his wife, Sherry, stood by him all the while.
“It was totally his choice, and I backed him up,” she said. “I couldn't make the decision for him. He had to make it on his own, but he knew I would be there for him no matter what he chose to do.”
Sherry attended the diaconate courses alongside Ron, and found them deeply inspiring.
“We really enjoyed all of the courses,” Sherry shared. “There wasn't necessarily one that stood out over the other, but each one gave us an opportunity to learn more about our faith. It was hard to make time to get to the classes, but it was hard to leave them as well!”
Ordination
After four more years of studious, prayerful formation, Ron was ordained by Bishop Kagan at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit on Nov. 20.
“It took some surrender to become a deacon, but now I am feeling very peaceful about it,” he explained. “The weekends during which we had diaconate classes were very busy, but we never did regret going, even though we may have had 100 other things going on. It was always a fruitful experience to attend them. I am glad I persevered through it all. Throughout the whole discernment process, Sherry and I really learned to rely on God.”
Sherry's confidence in her husband of 43 years now shines out, along with that of their four children and 15 grandchildren.
“I am excited for him!” she said. “He will make a good deacon and I believe he is ready for it. Our children are so proud of their dad!”
Now that he is ordained, Ron savors beautiful hopes of how he desires to live out his life as a deacon.
“I really want to be God's servant, and I am especially looking forward to baptizing children,” Ron said.
Support of family and friends
Ron and Sherry are also truly grateful for all the support they have had from their family and friends.
“By the grace of God, I am where I am today,” Ron expressed. “It is through the prayers of our parents, our fellow parishioners and our friends that Sherry and I are still in this.”
Ron especially appreciates how supportive the diocesan diaconate formation program really is.
“The way that our diocese has it set up is very helpful,” he said. “You take courses along with candidates who are not in the same year of formation as you are, so you have the advantage of receiving their advice. When you first begin, you rely on the wisdom of people who are nearing ordination or are newly ordained. Overall, there is a real sense of brotherhood among those in the program.”
To someone who has thought about entering the diaconate, Ron offered a few words of encouragement.
“The process of discernment doesn't have to happen overnight. There is time for discernment and the Church decides, along with you, if you should go forward. If the Church says ‘yes,’ you are accepted as a candidate. I encourage people to trust the process and be open to it. It will work itself out.”