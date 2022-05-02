Serving as a bridge while building communities

A Mexican-based order of sisters that made Williston their mission home twice, will receive the Caritas Award from Catholic Charities North Dakota at a luncheon on May 10 at Ascension Church in Bismarck.
The Daughters of the Immaculate Mary of Guadalupe will be recognized for ministering to Hispanics in western North Dakota. The Caritas (Latin term for charity) Award is given to those who exemplify bringing faith, hope and love to the least of God’s people.
A surge of Spanish-speaking people arrived in western North Dakota amid the recent oil boom, seeking work in energy, construction, cleaning and service fields.
Yet, the Hispanic newcomers needed help in the unfamiliar, sometimes harsh environment, said Sr. Rosa, one of two missionary sisters who will be presented with the honor. One gap was reconnecting them with the Catholic Church despite serious language barriers.
The sisters' mission was first sponsored here in 2014 through a five-year grant program from Catholic Extension, a U.S.-based fundraising organization that connects poor and remote Catholic communities with essential support.
The Diocese of Bismarck was among only 10 dioceses in the country that received financial assistance to bring in Hispanic sisters for mission work. Grant guidelines specified that the sisters would focus on catechesis, evangelization and sacraments in their work, said Fr. Russ Kovash, pastor at St. Joseph’s Parish in Williston, and that's where they put their energy.
“Catholic Extension wanted the sisters to go to mission territory. In light of what was happening in Williston in 2012-2015, it was crazy up here with an oil boom," he said. “The sisters started their work by distributing brochures at the Walmart parking lot that masses of people made as their short-term home and later ministered by visiting them,” said Fr. Kovash.
When the grant period ended in 2019, the three sisters returned to Mexico and delegated what tasks they could to residents to achieve and maintain the goals of the mission. Yet, the need among the Hispanics persisted in the diocese. Bishop Kagan requested and arranged that at least two sisters return from the order in 2021 for three more years.
"When we left the diocese, the bishop asked us to send people again to work with the Hispanic community here. That’s why we came back," said Sr. Rosa. Working alongside her in the mission is Sr. Norma.
The mobile sisters fan out, driving between their home base of Williston to also serve Hispanics in Watford City, Dickinson, Minot and Tioga. "They put on a lot of miles," Fr. Kovash said. "They go where they need to go. The sisters go out. They are apostles. They search for people."
Sister Rosa added, "We prepare them for First Communion, Masses, confirmation, marriage and everything they need in Spanish."
The sisters partner with parish priests in Williston to celebrate Mass in Spanish at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Sunday. It proves a meticulous collaboration. Although both priests there can recite the sacraments and prayers of the Mass in Spanish, the homily must be relevant and translated carefully.
"Personally, I have my homily translated into Spanish," Fr. Kovash said. "I run copies. The people can read it in Spanish because I am always running out of time to practice it. What I usually do at my Masses is preach a paragraph in English and then I have a translator who does that paragraph in Spanish.”
He said parish associate, Fr. Greg Hilzendeger, is more fluent at giving the homily in Spanish and communicates better. Still, the sisters possess the strongest communication skills, particularly when they encounter adults who speak no English.
When possible, the sisters have brought in Hispanic priests to hear confessions, give talks and celebrate Mass. "They can confess with the priest here, but the people sometimes think the priest doesn't understand everything," Sr. Rosa explained.
The sisters reach out where they can, holding regular women’s group meetings, visiting people's homes, and distributing Bibles. They provide rides to the grocery store, hospital and errands for people who don't drive. Grateful parishioners thank them with money for the rides or food they prepared.
The language barrier proves a big hurdle because many of the Hispanic women living in these communities speak no English and find few employees who speak Spanish. Trips out to shop or run errands might be delayed because the women are afraid to go out without their husbands, added Sr. Rosa.
"Sometimes we take them to the hospital to translate. We help them with their immigration papers. We hold get-togethers and sell food. The money [is used] for the people to get Bibles and books and get what we need," Sr. Rosa said.
Father Kovash said the sisters' presence has resulted in amazing things and there was a definite void after they left in 2019 after the first mission.
"For the first five-year period, on most Sundays that we had Spanish Mass, we would have 130 to 180 people attending. Before we got them back, we were having 30 to 50 people. Now, we are generating more than 100,” he said.
Most of the sisters' work is centered in Williston, but they cover much of the diocese.
"We go to Minot twice a month. We go to Dickinson every Friday. When we need to meet with people, we go more than once a week. In Tioga, we work twice a month, and in Watford City twice a month,” said Sr. Rosa. "We live in Williston and have our CCD in Spanish every Wednesday for First Communion and confirmation [classes]. On Tuesday, we help with the Mass.”
The sisters also try to introduce new Hispanic arrivals to more established Hispanic residents in their effort to find the newcomers work and to connect with others. Family members may mention they have relatives new to the area and might need help from the Church. The sisters also help them find food and housing.
Sister Rosa said another challenge for the newcomers and the sisters is the often brutal and fluctuating weather—especially the cold temperatures that most are not accustomed to—for the many who work outside.
“I feel our main goal is that they [not] feel forgotten and they feel the mercy of God through us," said Sr. Rosa. "I think it is important to recognize the Hispanics through this work. We are so proud and thankful for this opportunity to work here. We feel so blessed to be part of this diocese."
Sometimes, the Hispanic people they encounter simply seek prayer and kind words from the sisters, she said.
"We want them to go to the church and have a relationship with God, grow in their faith and generosity, and not feel alone because we are one in God," Sr. Rosa said. She notes sometimes they leave their countries and their families. "They are alone. We invite them to go to the church and be a community."
Father Kovash praises the sisters' contributions. Noting their work with women's Bible study groups, retreats. And bringing a Hispanic priest from Mexico to give talks at Mass. He said part of what makes the sisters’ impact so great is that they just recognize what the people need and do it.
Father is quick to give the sisters credit for their work and pleased that they will be recognized with the Caritas Award.
“I think they deserve it, not only for their incredible hard work but the immense fruit that comes from their wonderful work," he said of the award. "They have made a huge impact in the lives of many individuals."
Father added, "We had set up in our [school] gym, immigration services came, and we had all kinds of stations, and all kinds of people came to get important documents. Many Hispanic folks were able to get documents that they were lacking and couldn't get to Minneapolis for. Our sisters initiated all of that."
Father Kovash cannot estimate how many Hispanic parishioners there are in the diocese but describes it as prominent since the economy has remained strong and stable in the region.
"They put on a lot of miles. They go where they need to go," said Kovash. "After they left, we saw the void. The Hispanic community let me know that we need the sisters. What they are doing is extraordinary. It has been beautifully impactful for not only Williston where they live, but the whole diocese and the universal Church."
Sister Rosa explained, "Our main goal is to teach how to know and love Jesus and serve Him. When people have an encounter with that, they want to do something for others. We would like to build communities and be a bridge.”