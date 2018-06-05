Priests are set apart to serve Our Lord, to shepherd His people. Two more men are set to join this remarkable brotherhood on June 11. Deacons Dominic Bouck and Jarad Wolf will be ordained to the holy priesthood by Bishop Kagan at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck.



Both men finished up their final weeks of preparation at the Pontifical North American College in Rome and returned to their home diocese. They reflected on their upcoming ordination with great anticipation, capping off years of prayer and preparation. However, it’s much more a new beginning rather than an end result of their years of formation.



“I am looking forward to giving back! I have received so much in my time of formation,” Dominic said. “I can’t wait to get to work and begin to spread the Gospel and be the bridge for people to encounter Jesus Christ. The ordination is in a certain sense day one on the job, a job which I eagerly await.”



Jarad agreed, quoting his classmate, saying, “As a man goes through seminary formation, he becomes acutely aware at the sheer amount of resources the Church and people of God have made available for the sake of his formation. This makes me consciously aware that my vocation isn’t just for me, but is for the Church. Deacon Dominic, my classmate, likes to say, ‘The Church isn’t just for today, but is for tomorrow as well, until the Lord comes.’ He is exactly right, and there are many ways this is true, but one of those is that the Lord of the Harvest sends workers for his vineyard so his Church can continue until the end of time.”



Both men say that the grace of God inspired them to be called to the priesthood and sustained them throughout their formation.



God calls us all to serve Him, and Dominic’s call happens to be to the priesthood. At the upcoming ordination, the Church confirms that the call he heard was authentic.



He added, “God has sustained me along the way. Not only in prayer, but God works through people around us. I have been inspired and sustained through the countless people who have encouraged me along the way: priests, family, friends, and total strangers.”



Jarad experienced the strong development of his call to the priesthood while attending the University of Mary.



“During that time, many graces were given by Jesus which revealed my vocation to the priesthood,” Jarad said. “Two of the most prominent were the desire to celebrate the sacraments, making them available to all the faithful, and the desire to dedicate everything to Christ through a life of chaste celibacy.



He added, “The reality of Christ’s presence in the Eucharist and the profundity of His mercy offered in confession drew me to a deeper life of prayer. I became acutely aware of the direct communion with Christ made available through the reception of all the sacraments, and the possibility of dedicating one’s life to making this opportunity available to others fascinated me. Over time, I began to see and trust that this desire was from Jesus, and it was one way He was drawing me to enter the seminary and study for the priesthood.”



Jarad shared that his view about celibacy changed during this time also, with his thoughts shifting from what you can’t have to what you can gain. “A call to celibacy is an opportunity to be conformed to Christ and depend on Him in a special way,” he explained. “It is also the opportunity to witness the reality of the Kingdom of Heaven already present and to be fulfilled at the end of time. This reality captured my heart, and with time and discernment I began to understand Christ was drawing me to the priesthood through this desire.”



The men have received their first assignments as newly ordained priests that will take effect on July 6. Dominic will be Chaplain for Light of Christ Catholic Schools and part-time Parochial Vicar for the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. Jarad will be Parochial Vicar for St. Joseph, Mandan, and part-time teacher of Religion for Light of Christ Catholic Schools.



“Naturally, the celebration of the sacraments is something I very much look forward to,” Jarad noted. “They have fed me, and I look forward to making them available to others. I also look forward to being a part of parish communities. I have deep roots here, and the communities have great people and families. Also, I look forward to joining the presbyterate. I admire the priests of our diocese very much. They have had a powerful impact on my life, and I hope to live out the fidelity and service which they exemplify. I know there are many lessons still to be learned, and I am glad there are priests able to guide and mentor the younger generation of priests.”



Dominic echoed this sentiment noting the priests’ ability to be a bridge of God’s grace for His children.



“People love priests because they love God. Jesus in his wisdom gave us the sacraments in order that we could touch and taste and feel the fact that God is with us here on earth today. The priest can concretely make Jesus present in people’s lives through the Eucharist; he can heal their wounds in confession and anointing; he can save souls through baptism; he can witness the great love of those who desire to be married—sometimes he does this all in one day!”



He added, “Dear people, don’t stop praying for seminarians once they are ordained. I am truly grateful for the countless prayers so far, and I know how I need them. Pray for seminarians; pray for priests!”



—Staff report

