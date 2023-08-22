Seven Sisters Apostolate retreat Sept. 16

All are welcome to a "Building a Bridge to Heaven” Retreat on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Grace in Minot from 12:30 to 3:30 pm in the church. Father Jacob Degele will be the retreat leader. It is for all women involved in Seven Sisters Apostolate or those who would like to start a prayer group for their parish priest and parochial vicar. Seven women each take one day a week and pray one hour for the priest for one year. For more information, please contact Bev Cushing at 701-721-2788 or email cushing.bev@gmail.com.