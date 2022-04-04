Silver Rose Prayer Service April 12

The Cathedral Knights of Columbus will host a Silver Rose Prayer Service at the Cathedral on Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. Each year, Silver Roses make a pilgrimage by KC councils from Canada to Mexico. Every stop the Silver Rose makes throughout the pilgrimage is a rosary-centered occasion for Knights, parishioners, and community members to pray for respect for life, for the spiritual renewal of each nation, and for the advancement of the message of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Everyone is welcome to attend.