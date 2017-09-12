Sisters host live-in experience Oct. 21-22

The Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery, Bismarck, invite single women who are interested in learning about religious life to an “Ever Wonder?” vocation live-in experience Sat., Oct. 21 (1:00 p.m.) to Sun., Oct. 22 (1:00 p.m.). This unique opportunity allows women to participate in the monastic community life of the Sisters. There is no charge, but pre-registration is required. Meals and a private room are included. For more info or to pre-register, please call or text Sister Hannah Vanorny at (701)425-9734 or e-mail: hvanorny@gmail.com.