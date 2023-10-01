Small things to change the world

The Mother Teresa quote, “Small things done with great love will change the world,” is the motto of the rosary markers of the Church of Saint Anne in Bismarck.
The group’s tireless efforts continue toward their goal of 100,000 rosaries and they’re looking for help.
Last year, the group made and delivered 29,000 rosaries to over 300 Catholic schools and churches. So far this year, they have created and delivered over 19,000. There is a system in place where rosary making materials are ordered and stored inside a credenza located in the gathering space at the Church of Saint Anne in Bismarck. Rosary makers are welcome to visit the church and select materials needed to make the rosaries at home. Once completed, rosaries are brought back to the church to be distributed.
The group has made rosaries for all students making their First Communion in Bismarck and Mandan. Those are available on request. A new endeavor has the group making one-decade rosaries that they supplied to pre-k and kindergarten students at two Bismarck Catholic schools. The group will make more of those as requested.
The rosary makers have been tracking their progress over the last 19 months and they’ve created and distributed 48,000 rosaries. Their goal is 100,000 but it can only be met with increased participation. No matter where you live, if you are looking to change the world with small things done with great love, consider joining the rosary making efforts.
Contact Don Lucas at 701-223-8526 for more information.