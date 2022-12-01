On the Feast of Corpus Christi Sunday, June 19, 2022, the Bishops of the United States inaugurated a three-year plan for Eucharistic Revival. The Revival is not only for the purpose of growing in knowledge. We must have a real, sustained and lively relationship with Christ.
Simply knowing information about someone does not mean we have a relationship with that person. Jesus invites us into an encounter. The beautiful final words he speaks to us in Mt. 28:20, “Behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age,” reveal this truth. We must let this wonderful proclamation sink in. Jesus desires to be with us!
I like to think of the motto St. John Henry Cardinal Newman chose for his coat of arms, “heart speaks unto heart.” This is what Christ desires when we are with Him at adoration and when we receive Him at Mass; an encounter with us speaking heart to heart.
In our local Diocese of Bismarck, we have been planning the diocesan phase of the Revival during these last few months.
We are excited to announce a diocesan event, “Source and Summit: A Eucharistic Congress” for all to attend on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the University of Mary. Speakers will include Msgr. James Shea and Shelly Preszler. I will also address those in attendance. There will be extended periods of Eucharistic adoration throughout the day and opportunities for confession. The day will conclude with Mass celebrated by Bishop Kagan. In addition, we will have a kid’s track specifically focused on helping your child grow in love for Jesus, present in the Blessed Sacrament. Of course, there are many more details to come.
In the first few weeks of 2023, Bishop Kagan will be celebrating a holy hour in each of our five deaneries within the different regions of the diocese during the months of January and February. Each holy hour will include a homily and time for silent prayer concluding with Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. There will be time for discussion after the holy hour. Here are the dates, times and locations for the event in each of the deaneries.
Sunday, Jan. 8, 3-5 p.m. - Our Lady of Grace, Minot
Saturday, Jan. 21, 1-3 p.m. - Christ the King, Mandan
Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck
Saturday, Feb. 25, 12-2 p.m. - St. Joseph, Williston
Phases of the National Eucharistic Revival
The National Eucharistic Revival is an initiative to inspire and prepare the people of God to be formed, healed, converted, united and sent out to a hurting and hungry world through a renewed encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist—the source and summit of our Catholic faith. The Eucharistic Revival consists of three phases.
Year One (2022-23): Year of Diocesan Revival
During the first year, the U.S. bishops are inviting their presbyterates, diocesan teams and parish leaders to a renewed love for Jesus in the Eucharist by hosting and highlighting diocesan-wide events such as Eucharistic congresses and days of formation centered on the mystery of the Eucharist in the life of the Church.
Year Two (2023-24): Year of Parish Revival
During the Parish Year, pastors will invite their parishioners and staff to become even more truly and deeply Eucharistic communities through small groups, increased exploration of the sacrifice of the Mass, Eucharistic adoration, catechetical studies on the Real Presence of Christ, parish-sponsored processions and other activities to enable deeper encounters with Our Lord in the Eucharist.
Year Three (2024-25): Year of the National Eucharistic Congress and Missionary Sending
During the third year, the Church will gather for the first National Eucharistic Congress in almost 50 years, where approximately 80,000 Catholics are anticipated to draw close to Jesus in the Eucharist by way of a pilgrimage to Indianapolis from July 17-21, 2024. The intended fruit of the Congress is to prepare the faithful from around the country to go out to the peripheries of their communities as “Eucharistic missionaries” filled with the flame of divine charity for those around them.
On the Feast of Corpus Christi 2018, Pope Francis had these words for us, “In life, we constantly need to be fed: nourished not only with food, but also with plans and affection, hopes and desires. We hunger to be loved. But the most pleasing compliments, the finest gifts, and the most advanced technologies are not enough; they never completely satisfy us. The Eucharist is simple food, like bread, yet it is the only food that satisfies, for there is no greater love. There we encounter Jesus really; we share his life, and we feel his love. There you can realize that his death and Resurrection are for you. And when you worship Jesus in the Eucharist, you receive from him the Holy Spirit and you find peace and joy. Dear brothers and sisters, let us choose this food of life! Let us make Mass our priority! Let us rediscover Eucharistic Adoration in our communities! Let us implore the grace to hunger for God, with an insatiable desire to receive what he has prepared for us.”
Let us pray that this time of Eucharistic Revival is one of true depth and deeper conversion for ourselves and our diocese as we center our lives more intentionally in service and love of our Lord and His Church.