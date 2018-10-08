October 8, 2018
Spirit of Life Administrative Assistant Position
Under the direct supervision of the Administrator this position promotes good public relations within this office, the parish and beyond.
Performs related tasks that assist people with questions or needs. Assists in parish. This position will work closely with the staff on the weekly bulletin and Social Media Accounts.
- Must have strong communication and writing skills.
- Ability to work independently, prioritize and work well with other staff members.
- Must be detail-oriented and well organized.
- Intermediate to advance skill level in Microsoft Office. Ability to use different database programs.
- Takes initiative in identifying and addressing any procedural problems that affect this position’s responsibilities within the office.
- Maintain strict confidentiality in all matters.
Contact Cheryl Hansen at
cheryl@myspiritoflife.com
or 701-663-1660 to apply.