Spirit of Life, Mandan - Janitor/Custodian

Spirit of Life, Mandan has a position open in maintenance for a janitor/custodian. Duties to include; Keeping buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending to furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk. Requires some variable hours and on call response after regular business hours to meet the needs of the parish. Requires some weekend, holiday and evening work for events. Contact Cheryl Hansen at 701-663-1660.