Spirited contest

In the halls of every Catholic high school in North Dakota during Catholic Schools Week, there will erupt a tumultuous clamor of wild cheers and reverberating music during an intense competition rivaling any sport’s event. Even before the competition begins, excitement erupts and re-erupts throughout until the final explosion from the winning team.
The “Know Your Faith” competition, where knowledge of the Catholic faith is the game, is just that intense. It’s hard to imagine the level of enthusiasm if you have not personally experienced it. So, it was no surprise 16 years ago when the idea for a jeopardy-like competition between classes was met with skepticism by the administration at St. Mary’s Central High School of Bismarck. It would take up class time and create extra work and expenses. And, what if it bombed?
Monsignor James Shea, the school chaplain in 2005, had teamed up with Jerome Richter, a religion teacher and department chair, to propose the idea. They were undeterred by skepticism. “What we really wanted was to establish the study of the faith as a substantive, worthwhile, exciting thing to do,” explained Msgr. Shea, now the president of the University of Mary. “Faith is about matters that are serious—life and death and the salvation of souls—and about how to live and laugh and be together. Good books and good instruction were in place, but enthusiasm was something that had to be nurtured and prayed for.”
Go-ahead given
“I thought the idea was brilliant,” said Richter, who is now Vice-President of Public Affairs at the University of Mary. He noted that athletes, artists, musicians, singers and the speech team all had opportunities for recognition. “This would give the kids that love their faith a chance to be recognized,” he said.
The persuasive duo was given the go-ahead. They wrote a 75-question multiple-choice exam for the entire student body with questions such as: “What is a crosier? Which one is not a mystery of the rosary?” The three top scorers would compete on behalf of their class.
They scrounged up four overhead-projectors for teams to reveal answers, put together a soundtrack to play music, and bought glow sticks and beach balls for the crowd to toss in the bleachers during team deliberations. Winners would receive an iPod and the winning class would have a field trip to the movies at a later date. There would be a tug-of-war between classes and other half-time entertainment.
When game day arrived, were they afraid that it might fall flat? “We were not worried,” Richter said. “We knew our students.” And, they did. “It was outstanding!” he said. “It surpassed all expectations. The students were wonderful. The winning class carried the student who got the last question right around the entire gym.”
High point
From that time on, the Know Your Faith competition became the high point of Catholic Schools week at St. Mary’s. Father Josh Waltz took over as chaplain from 2007-2013 and kept it going strong. His brother, Fr. Justin Waltz, then chaplain of Bishop Ryan High School in Minot, wanted in on all the faith and fun so he started it there in 2010. The winners from both schools then faced off in the first state tournament. It soon spread to Shanley in Fargo, Sacred Heart in Grand Forks, and Trinity in Dickinson, so that now, all six Catholic high schools participate in the state championship.
The format has evolved some each year. Now, schools hold in-house competitions earlier in the week to choose the winning trio to advance to the state competition. The prizes now are $100 for the winners of the school event and the entire class of the in-house winner gets to attend the state competition which now rotates to the various schools. State winners get their school name engraved on the traveling trophy which they keep until the next competition.
At St. Mary’s under Father Josh, a donor made it possible to buy strobe lights, large black lights that get attached to the ceiling, a smoke machine, and sound system, creating a concert-like atmosphere. Mini concerts have been part of some events when a few talented priests have grabbed guitars and belted out numbers. Since national speakers are invited during Catholic Schools Week, notable guests such as Leah Darrow, Chris Stefanick and Jason Evert have participated as MC’s and judges.
Father Waltz recalled a year when an ancient Roman theme was chosen for a championship hosted at St. Mary’s. “We built a pillar and huge plaster golden eagles,” he said. The seniors built a chariot that was manned by Roman slaves that brought in the various school contestants.”
Father Waltz dressed like an emperor over his clerics and was lowered from the ceiling in a lift and approached the bishop who had a red carpet rolled out for him. Bishop Kagan is the one who comes up with the final question on which wagers are placed. Father Waltz knelt and kissed the bishop’s ring and escorted him to a throne on stage and stated to the students that God always comes before man.
The enthusiasm keeps growing. For the last few years, Real Presence radio has broadcasted it on the radio and on Facebook live.
“I think one dad, whose kid was a big football player, put it best,” Fr. Waltz said. “He said, ‘My kid is more excited about Know Your Faith than state football.’ It’s amazing to hear that, but most importantly, it’s all about Jesus. I always told the kids, ‘You can have a good time and still be virtuous.’”
Father Waltz noted that whenever a chaplain leaves, no matter who steps in, it continues. “It’s not built around a personality, it’s of God,” he said.
Sets the tone
Saint Mary’s is hosting the state competition this year on Jan. 29. Father Dominic Bouck has been the chaplain there since 2018. “When I first saw the Know Your Faith competition, I was blown away,” he said. “The gym had as much energy as a rivalry basketball game. The state competition was one of the most intense competitions I had ever been to. The rivalry aspect ratchets up the urgency of representing your school well.”
Reed Ruggles, the current principal was a freshman religion teacher in 2005, that first year. “My first impression was, ‘This is a powerful experience because it’s rooted in Christ,’” he said. “It’s rooted in Christ and kids had the opportunity to laugh and learn and most importantly grow in their faith. People do this all the time for other types of competitions, so why not our faith?”
Ruggles explained that the student body rallied around it from the start because of the culture at St. Mary’s. “Part of that has been having a bishop willing to put chaplains into the high schools that understand their role as a shepherd and father of their flock,” he said. “The kids love our chaplains. Jesus was a teacher and the chaplain teaches daily and builds relationships with the students.”
The goal at St. Mary’s is to hire mission-driven, faith-filled instructors regardless of the subjects taught, Ruggles explained. Nurturing the culture includes reaching parents. For example, keynote speakers for Catholic Schools Week also gives an evening talk for parents.
“Our entire faculty is now involved in Know Your Faith,” Ruggles said.” It comes to this beautiful culminating point where the school rallies around their faith and classmates rally around each other.”