St. Gabriel’s Holy Thursday Event

St. Gabriel’s Community in Bismarck is hosting a special Holy Thursday event on April 9, 2020, from 1:30-3:00 p.m. in its Chapel located at 4580 Coleman Street in north Bismarck. This event is free and open to the public, and all faiths are welcome. Featured is a Holy Thursday Prayer Service at 1:30 p.m., with complimentary refreshments and tours following the service. The event is hosted by Keven Wanner, St. Gabriel’s Community’s new spiritual care director. RSVPs are requested by April 2, 2020 to Lorrie at 701-751-5678. For more information, visit www.stgabrielscommunity.org or find us on Facebook.