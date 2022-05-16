St. Joseph Catholic Montessori School, Mandan, continues to grow, and we currently have two positions open for the 22-23 school year: 1) Full-Time Lower Elementary Guide Job Summary: The Guide will help direct students’ activities academically, spiritually, emotionally, and physically in a prepared Montessori environment that challenges each child to reach their fullest potential. The guide acts in accordance with Montessori philosophy and procedures for the age group. Willing to be trained in Montessori Teachings. Qualifications: Required Practicing Catholic, Bachelor’s degree with preferred Liberal Arts Major. Also, must be able to pass background checks. 2) Full-Time Floating Montessori Guide Assistant Job Summary: Responsibilities as a Montessori Guide Assistant are to help the Guide prepare activities and lessons for the day, monitor children as they work and play, and record observations and notes about student progress. Qualifications: Practicing Catholic and High School Diploma. Also, must be able to pass background checks. Please Submit the following documents to St. Joseph School, Attn: Dr. David Fleischacker; 410 Collins Ave, Mandan, ND 58554 1. Cover Letter 2. Resume 3. Printed job application from Church of St Joseph-Mandan website (https://www.stjosephmandan.com/job-opportunities) or pick up application at the parish/school office.