St. Joseph Catholic Montessori School Spring Fling April 20

The St. Joseph Catholic Montessori and School of The Holy Family PTO invite you to their 4th Annual Spring Fling on Saturday, April 20 from 4:30-8 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Montessori School in Mandan. The Spring Fling events include a pasta dinner, silent auction, games for children, live auction (featuring dinner prepared by Fr. Josh Waltz and Msgr. Patrick Schumacher, as well as a dinner hosted by Bishop Kagan), chicken poo bingo, gun raffle and more. Come out and support area Catholic education.