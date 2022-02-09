St. Joseph Catholic School principal, Williston

St. Joseph Catholic School in Williston has an opening for an elementary education principal.
The qualified candidate must have a master’s degree in education with a North Dakota teaching certificate and has, or is able to obtain upon assuming position, a principal credential. Must advance and support the philosophy of Catholic education as articulated by the Diocese of Bismarck and supported by St. Joseph Catholic School. Salary range is $70,000 to $85,000, plus a $10,000 signing bonus. A full benefits package is included. For a detailed description, please visit www.stjparish.com or contact Father Russell Kovash at rkovash@bismarckdiocese.com or 701.572.6731.