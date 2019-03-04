St. Joseph Celebration in Dickinson begins March 16

The Church of St. Joseph in Dickinson will hold their 3rd Annual Feast of St. Joseph Celebration beginning on Saturday, March 16 with confessions starting at 3:30 p.m. and Mass at 5 p.m. with a blessing of the altars to follow. The festivities celebrate St. Joseph’s patronage to immigrants, travelers and dreamers. Following the Masses on Sunday, March 17 at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and the Spanish Mass at noon, there will be a Feast of St. Joseph meatless dinner in the Pine Room from 4-6 p.m. Adoration will take place from 6-7 p.m. with evening prayer and the St. Joseph rosary led by Joe and Audrey (immigrant from England) Jordan and Nancy Eberts followed by blessings of tools and workers. On Monday, March 18, adoration will be from 6-7 p.m. including evening prayer, followed by Mass and the St. Joseph rosary led by the Hispanic Ministry, and prayer for migrants. A children’s Mass with all elementary schools will be held on Tuesday, March 19—the Feast Day of St. Joseph. That evening, there will be adoration from 6-7 p.m. including evening prayer and the St. Joseph rosary led by Fr. Keith Streifel. Also, Mass at 7 p.m. will be followed by prayer for pilgrims and a meeting about upcoming pilgrimages. The St. Joseph altar will remain up for faith formation classes on Wednesday, March 20.