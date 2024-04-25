St. Joseph community procession May 4

Join the Knights of Columbus from Cathedral and St. Joseph parishes, and the Troops of Saint George, for a community procession and walk on Saturday, May 4 in honor of St. Joseph, Patron of Workers, and in honor of the dignity of work. The procession will depart from the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck after the 8 a.m. Mass and the prayers to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and will proceed to St. Joseph Church in Mandan. Total distance approximately six miles utilizing the bike path as much as possible. There will be a grab-and-go breakfast at departure from the Cathedral and a picnic lunch will be served by the Knights at St. Joseph Church upon arrival. Please arrange for your own transportation back to Bismarck following the walk as needed.