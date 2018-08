Save the date for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul 4th annual 5K Walk-Run on Sunday, September 30 at Sertoma Park. Go to svdpbismarck.org to register to walk at the event or to make a donation. Come enjoy the beautiful fall foliage at Sertoma Park...and help to raise funds for those in need! The Society would like to thank all sponsors for their support, especially GOLD sponsors ($500+): Dakota Eye Institute and NISC.