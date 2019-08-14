St. Vincent de Paul walk/run Oct. 6

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit is holding their annual Friends of the Poor 5K Walk/Run on Sunday, Oct. 6 beginning at 1 p.m. at Sertoma Park in Bismarck. Cathedral of the Holy Spirit's St. Vincent de Paul Conference helps the poor and those in crisis situations. The society is funded entirely by donations from the community and run by volunteers. To register for the event, go to www.fopwalk.org. You may either register ahead of time by clicking "Get Tickets" or register and pay at the event.