Steubenville 2019: BELONG

Registration is now open for the Diocese of Bismarck Pilgrimages to Steubenville St. Paul and Steubenville of the Rockies (Denver) for youth currently in grades 8-12. Steubenville of the Rockies will be June 20-23 and Steubenville St. Paul will be July 25-28, 2019. Cost for either trip is $350 for youth and $250 for chaperones. *NOTE: There are only 100 slots available for Steubenville St. Paul, so register early if you want to participate in that conference. You can find our more or register online at www.bismarckdiocese.com/steubenville. Contact Carrie Davis, Director of Catechesis and Youth at the Diocese of Bismarck, with questions by emailing cdavis@bismarckdiocese.com.