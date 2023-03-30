Steubenville Conference 2023 Registration for the Steubenville Conference 2023 is open through May 10. This summer, students in grades 8-12 are invited to attend the St. Paul conference for an exciting opportunity to become better equipped and empowered to live life to the full with Jesus Christ. The dates for the trip are July 27-30. Find the registration links on the diocesan website at bismarckdiocese.com/Steubenville. For questions, contact Ben Ottemoeller at bottemoeller@bismarckdiocese.com or 701-204-7208.