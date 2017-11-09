Steubenville St. Paul – Grades 8-12

The Diocese of Bismarck Office of Youth & Young Adult Ministry is coordinating a trip to Steubenville St. Paul, July 26-29, 2018 for youth in grades 8-12. The Steubenville Youth Conferences, an outreach of the Franciscan University of Steubenville, are a series of 25 conferences across North America that help teens encounter the love of Christ every summer. This summer, the Diocese will coordinate a trip to the conference held on the campus of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN, which will feature Chris Padgett, Sonar, Fr. John Parks, Sr. Mary Elizabeth Albers, Matt Regitz, and Katie Prejean McGrady. Cost for the trip is $375 for participants and $205 for chaperones. Deadline to register is December 15th. Contact your parish liaison for more information or contact Carrie Davis, Director of Youth & Young Adult Ministry at (701) 204-7208 or cdavis@bismarckdiocese.com.