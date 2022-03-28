Steubenville St. Paul July 2022

The Diocese of Bismarck will host our annual trip to the St. Paul Steubenville Conference this summer. The Steubenville Conferences are hosted by Franciscan University and provide youth the opportunity to encounter Christ in a powerful way through testimonies, talks, fellowship, the sacraments and adoration. This year's Steubenville Conference will be in St. Paul, Minn. from July 28-31. If you are interested in attending or serving as a chaperone (21+), register online at bismarckdiocese.com/steubenville.