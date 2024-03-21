Steubenville St. Paul July 25-28 Registration is now open for the annual diocesan trip to the St. Paul Steubenville Conference this summer. The Steubenville Conferences are hosted by Franciscan University and provide youth the opportunity to encounter Christ in a powerful way through testimonies, talks, fellowship, the sacraments and adoration. This year's Steubenville Conference trip will be to St. Paul, Minn. from July 25-28. For more information or to register, go to bismarckdiocese.com/steubenville if you are interested in attending or serving as a chaperone (+18).