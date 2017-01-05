Storytelling on quilts

“We all have stories to tell, stories that can come alive as an artistic expression on a quilt,” explains Sr. Nancy Gunderson, a Benedictine Sister of Annunciation Monastery, and a professor at the University of Mary. She and her twelve students are exploring together how stories come together on fabric, to be kept or given as a treasured keepsake of a meaningful aspect of their lives.



One student shares about her family’s personal journey that has led to a “Make a Wish” trip to Disney World, another titled her quilt “Inspiration” as she illustrates people who have influenced her life. Others’ quilts reflect hobbies, pets, historical events – the options are limited only by imagination.



“Story art quilts are comprised of incorporating images and text,” said Sr. Nancy. “The beauty is, you don’t have to be an artist to do this, we learn a bit about lettering first and then we practice on fabric, like a tote bag. After that, we conceptualize the story we would like to tell; sometimes the stories build and change, as we create. We draw images and weave text throughout the quilt.”



Gunderson has a knack for telling stories through her art. Each piece she creates has significant meanings behind it. “It is a gift for me to teach this to my students. In some respects, it’s like journaling on fabric and can be therapeutic.”



—Submitted information

