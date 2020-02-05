Strong Catholic Families training Feb. 27-28

The diocese is introducing a new program called "Strong Catholic Families." The initiative intends to help parishes and schools address the crisis of far too many young people leaving the Church. Through participating in the initiative, we will receive education and training on how to better engage and empower parents in the religious education of their children. On Thursday, Feb. 27 and Friday, Feb. 28, there will be a total of three training sessions for the Strong Catholic Families (SCF) initiative. Please RSVP to Chris Kraft, Director of Catechesis and Youth, at 701-204-7208 or ckraft@bismarckdiocese.com by Friday, Feb. 21 for the Friday morning training session in order to plan for lunch provided. ▪ Session 1: Parent Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 7-9 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish in Bismarck. This session models how to engage and partner with parents in the lifelong process of faith formation. This is open to everyone interested in learning about the SCF initiative and process. Bishop Kagan will be present to kick off the evening of training with a few words and a blessing. There is no need to RSVP. ▪ Session 2: Friday, Feb. 28 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Diocesan Center for Pastoral Ministry in Bismarck. This session further trains interested diocesan/parish/school leaders in the what and why of partnering with parents to bring home the faith. NOTE: Please RSVP by Friday, Feb. 21. ▪ Session 3: Friday, Feb. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the Diocesan Center for Pastoral Ministry in Bismarck. The session is an orientation for presenters which will prepare and equip a diocesan team of local presenters to assist implementation of the Strong Catholic Families initiative in our parishes/schools.