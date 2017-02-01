Students taking ownership

Positive school culture is perhaps one of the greatest attributes of Catholic schools today—successful Catholic schools, that is. Any school that strives for success must have as it’s foundation a positive school culture, one where teachers work together with each other, with their students, and with parents to create an environment that is optimal for learning.



JoLyn Tessier, Principal of Trinity Elementary School in Dickinson, sought just that in bringing The Leader in Me to Trinity and positive school culture along with it.



“It began when I attended a Leader in Me Symposium a number of years ago. That stirred my heart and I began envisioning a school where the students really took ownership,” said Tessier. She continued, “…when the students of a school take ownership and when teachers model the behavior they desire out of their students, a culture of leadership is created that enlivens the school community in a number of different ways.”



The Leader in Me is founded on leadership principals that have spread world-wide through the success of Dr. Stephen Covey’s book The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. Covey’s book, and his son, Sean Covey’s book, The 7 Habits of Happy Kids, form the basis of The Leader in Me process.



Tessier emphasizes The Leader in Me is not a program; it is not something that begins and ends in a school. “It is a process. We began as a staff first, reading the book The Leader in Me. Then, we brought the idea to our students through the book The 7 Habits of Happy Kids. We used the 7 Habits language in our classrooms through different lessons and through multiple grade level collaboration. Last summer, as a staff, we worked on ourselves with several days of presentation on The 7 Habits of Highly Successful People. In those days we spent time learning how to live the 7 Habits in our own lives so we could model it in the classroom.”



One of the guiding principles of The Leader in Me empowers each person to be a leader, that each person is called to leadership in some way. “How do I treat myself with the realization that I am a child of God and He has a purpose and a plan for me, uniquely my own,” said Tessier. “We, as educators, are called to help each student find the leader that is inside of them and it is an added gift that we can help our students see their unique leadership potential in the context of our Catholic faith.” Tessier continued, “…when you see each student through that lens, everything looks different, everything takes on new meaning in the classroom. Although not based, necessarily, in religion, The Leader in Me is a very Christian, very Catholic perspective.”



This school year, 2016-2017, has brought student “jobs” to the environment of learning at Trinity Elementary School. In the fall, students were invited to “apply” for a number of unpaid “jobs” that make the school run—everything from flag raisers and flag retirerers, to morning greeters and before and after Mass greeters, to habit-catchers (a student who “catches” or recognizes a fellow student living out one of the 7 Habits and commending them for it), recess buddies, and student news photographers and writers, just to name a few.



“Our morale has improved just in the course of these last few months as students have taken on these ‘jobs,’ which really are leadership roles. They have taken ownership of our school in a new way,” said Tessier.



When asked to think about one of the greatest changes The Leader in Me has brought to the school culture thus far, Tessier speaks of peace. “We have a beautiful peace within our school walls. There is a sense of family here where everyone recognizes they have a place and a role. Everyone takes care of each other.”



In an era where many Catholic schools are seeking innovative ways to bring more families into the schools, The Leader in Me at Trinity Elementary School is providing that spark. Catholic schools must passionately embrace their missions and strive to live that mission in everyday ways.



“Our mission of educating the whole student mind, body, and soul guides everything we do and it ties so closely with what The Leader in Me process is bringing to our environment. Our students, teachers and families are engaged in a new way and that is exciting!”



—Submitted information

