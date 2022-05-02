Supporting our soldiers

The “Above and Beyond” award was recently presented to Bishop Kagan from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).
The ESGR state committee’s award recognizes employers at the local level who have gone above and beyond the legal requirements to support employees serving in the military. They do this by providing these employees additional, non-mandated benefits such as offsetting lost wages, extending health benefits and other similar benefits.
The diocese employs four active and retired military members—two priests, a deacon and layperson employee. Two priests, Msgr. Chad Gion, in the N.D. Army National Guard, and Fr. Justin Waltz, in the Air National Guard, nominated Bishop Kagan for the award. Deacon Brent Naslund, internal auditor and retired Army National Guard; and Laton Lohmann, lay canonist with the diocesan canonical services office and active Army National Guard member, along with several military personnel, were on hand for the award presentation last month.
Monsignor Gion and Fr. Waltz are among the approximately 2,900 chaplains who serve the over one million National Guard and Reserve members around the country. Here are some little-known aspects of the military chaplain. Chaplains don’t fight in combat but are often stationed with units that are in active combat duty. Despite non-combatant status, many have been killed during military conflicts. Nine chaplains have been awarded the Medal of Honor. They represent more than 200 religious denominations. They hold rank, but not command.
As chaplains in the N.D. National Guard, both priests serve the military personnel whenever needed, all while maintaining their role in their parishes. The National Guard chaplaincy provides religious support to soldiers and their families and assists commanders in ensuring the right of free exercise of religion for all their members. While providing pastoral care and counseling to Guard members and their families, chaplains also advise the commanders and staff on matters pertaining to religion, morals and soldier morale.
Monsignor Gion was sworn in as first lieutenant in the N.D. Army National Guard in 2013. He was promoted to the rank of captain in 2015 and major in 2021. He served in Kosovo in 2015 for four and a half months during a peace-keeping mission. He is currently part of the 68th Troop Command of the National Guard based in Bismarck.
Monsignor Gion said the motivation for the award nomination was to recognize the tremendous support Bishop Kagan has given during his time of service.
“Bishop Kagan has always seen to it that we have the most possible support during times when we are called to serve the soldiers,” Msgr. Gion said. “Even when I was in Kosovo, the bishop made sure that I still received my priest salary. That is an example of what this award recognizes—going above and beyond.”
Father Justin Waltz was sworn into the N.D. Army National Guard in February 2021, inspired to serve by family members including his father, Herb’s, Naval service. He currently holds the rank of captain in the 119th Wing of the Air National Guard based in Fargo.
Father Justin said the reason he nominated Bishop Kagan was to recognize his true American patriotism committed to the spiritual care of our military.
He added, “Bishop Kagan has shown support for his country and all branches of the United States Military Armed Forces. He is dedicated to the spiritual wellbeing of our airmen and soldiers in his generosity in allowing his priests to serve.”
Several local military personnel and diocesan employees were present when the award was given to Bishop Kagan by the ESGR on March 15 at the diocesan chancery office.