This month of September will be a bit different for all of us in the diocese because this month we will have our annual God’s Share Appeal. You recall that due to the COVID-19 pandemic which necessitated the suspension of all public liturgies and devotions until early May, I decided to transfer the appeal to the weekend of Sept. 12-13. As you have always been so generous to this appeal which has been made for the diocesan Church for more than 60 years, I come to you with gratitude and I ask for your continued and generous support. In advance, I thank each and everyone of you for your prayers and financial support and do know that I pray every day at Mass for all of you and your special intentions.
However, I do not want to let this month pass and the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross pass without giving it its rightful place and attention. Each year on Sept. 14 the Holy Catholic Church celebrates this magnificent feast and asks us to not just recall the Crucifixion of the Lord, but to make the Cross of Jesus Christ that outward sign of our baptismal consecration in the Death and Resurrection of Jesus. His Cross is literally our standard by which we are to live His life and to be His disciples. Recall that Jesus so clearly said that if anyone wishes to be His disciple, he must take up His cross daily and follow Him.
If we take the time and try to remember one of the first prayers we learned as little children, I think it would be the Sign of the Cross. With a little practice, we got the words and actions coordinated and it was so easy that it is second nature for us to make this beautiful prayer in word and action. It should remind us every time of what Jesus has done for love of us but also what we are to do for love of Him.
I close with a beautiful prayer composed by the great St. Francis de Sales about the Cross. Be consoled and strengthened every time you meditate on the Cross.
“The everlasting God has in His wisdom foreseen from eternity, the cross that He now presents to you as a gift from His inmost heart. This cross He now sends you He has considered with His divine mind, tested with His wise justice, warmed with loving arms and weighed with His own hands to see that it be not one inch too long and not one ounce too heavy for you.
He has blessed it with His holy Name, anointed it with His consolation, taken one last glance at you and your courage, and then sent it to you from heaven, a special greeting from God to you, an alms of the all-merciful love of God. Your cross.”