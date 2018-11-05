Technology priest

by LeAnn Eckroth, DCA Writer

Father Casimir Paluck, 84, doesn't allow 21st Century technology to deter him from experiencing his vocation.



In fact, the padre, who was diagnosed with macular degeneration six years ago, finds that it enhances the way he celebrates Mass.



On the iPad, he composes, researches and enlarges materials for weekly Mass celebrated in Crown Butte or when he is “loaned out” to another parish in the Bismarck-Mandan area.



"I do the whole Mass on it," Paluck said. "All of the prayers from the beginning of the Mass to the end. It's in large print for me."



Bishop David Kagan has authorized use of the device during Mass. "I don't have to turn any pages. It's right down the line."



Gizmos and gadgets have long fascinated the Belfield native since he was a young boy growing up on a remote family farm.



"I've been with computers since they first came out," said Paluck.



He credits his father for sparking that interest in technology. "He wired our house himself and made his own wind charger. He was very mechanical and electrical," Paluck said.



A copy of "Popular Science" was always found in his childhood home and Paluck still subscribes. "It's got all that technical stuff. It gives you all the updates on computers and what is developing in the future," he explained.



In his nearly six decades as a pastor and educator, Paluck often applied the newest resources available to bookwork, classroom, and continuing education. He’s used Microsofts’ PowerPoint program when available for religious classes.



"It's much more convenient than the old manual overheads once used for instruction," he explained.



Calling to the priesthood



Paluck said he first considered priesthood at age 9, but shelved it in his early teens "because it wasn't a cool occupation" for someone that age. Strong role models surrounded Paluck growing up, yet he said nobody pushed the religious life on him.



His father prayed in Polish and often transported the local priest to remote locations of the Badlands to reach ailing parishioners in the winter. His mother regularly prayed in English during her chores, and two aunts, who served as Holy Cross sisters, also piqued his interest.



For convenience during North Dakota's harsh winters, Paluck attended high school at the Assumption Abbey in Richardton, graduating in 1951. "I really admired the work ethic of the monks there," Paluck recalled.



He completed pre-divinity studies at St. John's College in Collegeville, Minn. Although he briefly joined Assumption Abbey, Paluck said hypoglycemia made him too nocturnal for their early morning regiment. "It wasn't for me," he said,



He returned to the family farm for two years where he was a youth group leader to 65 kids.

Recharged, Paluck redirected his life to becoming a diocesan priest.



He earned a B.A. in philosophy and education from Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Winona, Minn. During summer breaks, Paluck dabbled in connecting with short-wave radio operators around the world. His theology studies followed at St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul, Minn., where Paluck's skills with recordings and amplifiers proved as useful for providing background music for productions like the "Sound of Music."



Parish and school assignments



After his 1961 priestly ordination, Paluck was first assigned to St. Mary's Parish and St. Mary's Grade School in Bismarck for six years. Duties also involved visiting the ill at the nearby hospital.



His priesthood began at the dawn of Vatican II, an exciting time when the church reached out with home visits, involved lay people in the Liturgy and when Mass was first said in English. His priestly assignments took him across western North Dakota serving in many capacities, most including education.



In 1968, Paluck earned a master's degree in counseling from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. While there, he led a group of young Christians in religious education and recreational events. He returned to Bismarck to serve as high school guidance counselor, psychology teacher as well as pastor to Menoken and Driscoll parishes.



Assigned as pastor at the New England St. Mary's parish for 10 years, he was boarding school superintendent, guidance counselor and later provided church services for Gaylord and Amidon as well.



At St. Patrick's Church in Dickinson for the next 10 years, Paluck also taught at local Catholic schools there.



In 1993, he was then assigned as pastor of Selfridge and Solen with duties as continuing education director for the priests of the Diocese of Bismarck.



Two years later, he added in duties as pastor for St. Peter's Parish in Fort Yates with St. Bernard's Indian Mission School, and at the missions in Cannonball and Porcupine until 2001.



He briefly served as pastor at St. Joseph's Parish in Mandan and as an elementary school guidance counselor in the latter part of 2001.



Before official retirement in 2004, he also served in parishes at Bowbells, Portal, Noonan and Crosby as well as Christ the King in Mandan and its missions in Huff and St. Anthony.



Short-lived retirement



Retirement in Arizona didn't suit him and he returned to North Dakota, missing its people and quality medical care. The diocese still needed him so he moved to the rectory in South Heart, and served in Belfield and New Hradec.



Now, as a resident of the retirement facility, Emmaus Place in Bismarck, he regularly celebrates Mass at St. Vincent de Paul in Crown Butte and an on-call basis.



Paluck doesn't use Facebook, however, he does use search engines. "You can cut and paste and very quickly and you don't have to use scissors anymore. It's very efficient.”



Some might be surprised that he’s embraced the iPad, especially at Mass, but it serves him well due to his diminished eyesight. "You just have to forge ahead," he said of modern technology. "I wouldn't have been able to say Mass because I could not have read Mass."



Technology has played a major role in helping Fr. Paluck remain active into retirement. "It's handy. It's practical. You don't have to worry about papers, piles and storage. All of my sermons are on the computer. ... Then I save them in case of an emergency. I don't know when I will be called."



He also prays with an iPhone app where he can see signals from others doing the same around the globe. "It gives you a sense of unity," Paluck said.



