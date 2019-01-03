For the last 13 years, expectant mothers, young mothers, and their babies in the greater Bismarck-Mandan area have benefitted from various items donated through The Area’s Largest Baby Shower sponsored by Women’s Care Center (formerly FirstChoice Clinic).



Throughout the month of January, you too, can help by donating new baby items to the Women’s Care Center Crib Club at Cashwise Foods, CHI St. Alexius, and various Catholic churches in Bismarck, Mandan and surrounding areas. The following Catholic parishes will also serve as drop-off’s for this year’s Largest Baby Shower event: Flasher, Glen Ullin, Hebron, Linton, Menoken, New Salem, Washburn, Turtle Lake, Underwood, Beulah and Hazen. Listen to Real Presence Radio FM 91.7 for additional information and drop off locations. The Women’s Care Center facility is located at 1120 College Dr., Suite 204, in Bismarck. Call Val Jundt, Director of Communications, at 701-471-3312 for more information or with any questions.