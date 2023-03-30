The Eucharist: Source and Summit of Our Faith

On the Feast of Corpus Christi Sunday 2022, the bishops of the United States launched a three-year plan for Eucharistic Revival to help the faithful to establish and foster a real, sustained and lively friendship with Christ.
The Eucharistic Revival is to be celebrated in three phases with year one (2022-23) being the diocesan year. To mark this year in our local diocese, you are invited to an event called “Source and Summit: A Eucharistic Congress” on Friday, June 2.
This event, at the Bismarck Event Center, will offer the attendees a chance to strengthen their friendship with Jesus. The theme is “I am with you always” based on the words of Jesus from the Gospel of Matthew 28:20.
“Our Eucharistic Congress on June 2 furthers the goal of the National Revival by bringing together Catholics from our diocese to gather for a day of deepening our faith and understanding of the centrality of the Holy Eucharist in the life of the Church and in our own lives,” expressed Bishop Kagan. “Presentations, times for prayer and adoration and the celebration of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass gives opportunities to encounter the Lord Jesus so that when all return to their homes and parishes to begin the parish phase of the National Revival, they will bring Christ with them in a most intimate way.”
Featured speakers will include Msgr. James Shea, president of the University of Mary, Fr. Brian Gross, pastor of Church of Epiphany in Watford City and Our Lady of Consolation in Alexander, and Shelly Preszler, layperson from the diocese and parish director of evangelization at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.
Bishop Kagan added, “What I hope and pray for all who come to the Congress is that their lives are enriched and energized by Jesus Who wants to accompany them in their homes, workplaces, parishes and schools.”
Event on June 2
Register for the Eucharistic Congress on the diocesan website at bismarckdiocese.com/eucharisticcongress. All events will be held in the exhibit halls of the Bismarck Event Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. with registration. Adoration and confession will be available right away. Morning prayer will be at 9:45 a.m. with the main events starting at 10 a.m. Two keynote speakers are scheduled before lunch. A third keynote speaker will follow lunch. A Eucharistic procession and holy hour will begin at 2:30 p.m. The day concludes with Mass with Bishop Kagan at 4:15 p.m. There is no fee to attend.
“I would tell anyone who asks about attending the Congress not to hesitate but come. If the Holy Eucharist is a part of their lives or they want to return to a fully active sacramental life, the Congress is an excellent way to begin,” shared Bishop Kagan.
Next two phases of Revival
Year two (2023-24) is the year of the parish revival. During the parish year, pastors will invite their parishioners and staff to become even more truly and deeply Eucharistic communities. This is done through small groups, increased exploration of the sacrifice of the Mass, Eucharistic adoration, catechetical studies on the Real Presence of Christ, parish-sponsored processions and other activities to enable deeper encounters with Our Lord in the Eucharist.
Year three (2024-25) concludes the revival with the year of sending out on mission. During the third year, the Church will gather for the first National Eucharistic Congress in almost 50 years, where approximately 80,000 Catholics are anticipated to draw close to Jesus in the Eucharist by way of a pilgrimage to Indianapolis from July 17-21, 2024. The intended fruit of the Congress is to prepare the faithful from around the country to go out to the peripheries of their communities as “Eucharistic missionaries” rekindled with the flame of divine charity for those around them.