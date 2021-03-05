The gift of making sawdust

Pope Francis has proclaimed our current liturgical year the year of St. Joseph. In light of this, it seems only fitting to highlight our diocese’s resident carpenter, Deacon Doug Helbing. Like the humble foster father of Jesus, Deacon Helbing is a woodworker who over the years has crafted many beautiful items in humble service of others.
Born and raised in southwestern Wisconsin, Deacon Helbing grew up on a dairy farm. In high school, he was required to sign up for one of two classes: typing or woodworking. For him, the decision was obvious. He enjoyed his woodwork class, but did not really get into woodworking until much later when he was married with children and had moved to North Dakota.
A job opportunity brought him and his family to Mandan years ago. He was ordained to the diaconate for the diocese in 2006 and has served at St. Joseph’s and Christ the King parishes there. He retired from active ministry in June 2014 and yet remains available to minster when needed. This has freed up time to spend more hours in the workshop connected to his Mandan home.
He’s built countless items for churches, schools and individuals throughout the years. Christ the King Montessori School is one of the many places that has benefited from Deacon Helbing’s talents. “When [Sister Chiara] needs something, she just lets me know what she needs, and I build it for her,” explained Deacon Doug. Most of the things in the school were his handiwork, like the tables, chairs and bookshelves, just to name a few. He also built the school’s tabernacle.
Over the years, Deacon Doug has crafted many tabernacles, including one for Fr. Nick Schneider’s private chapel. “He first gave me a picture of the Blessed Virgin to put on the door,” he recalled. “I said I have something else I think I’d rather put on the door. I built it and took it over and delivered it. He came into the office and saw it. He got out his phone and took a picture.” Instead of an image of Mary, on the door was carved a beautiful image of the Sacred Heart.
The tabernacle used for the annual diocesan Thirst Conference was also built by Deacon Helbing, as well as the ambo, deacon’s chair, bishop’s chair and the large altar. He has built at least four other altars for priests’ private chapels. “If they can find me a picture of what they want, most times I can build what they show in the picture,” he said, and the wide range of his projects exemplifies this talent. All his work is uniquely beautiful, reflecting his own deep love of God.
The recently-established St. Mary Sisters have also benefited from his wonderful work in the form of kneelers, shelves and desks. Deacon Helbing also built shelves for Saint Anne School in Bismarck. Additionally, he’s built various pieces for the St. Mary’s Academy and High School. The altar and ambo used weekly at the Academy were crafted by him and the confession stands at the high school were as well.
Word of his talent and generosity has even crossed state boundaries. While Bishop Kagan was visiting the Handmaids of the Heart of Jesus in New Ulm, Minn., he discovered they had need of a chair. Bishop Kagan, who had seen Deacon Helbing’s work in the Montessori school, recommended him to them. He ended up building them a beautiful chair after the sisters sent him the plans and dimensions. “God works in wonderful, mysterious ways,” he said.
Chances are if you have complimented Deacon Helbing on his work, you have heard him respond, “I just like making sawdust.” He is incredibly humble about his work and offers his time and talent as a part of his diaconal vocation in service of God and the Church.
Diakonia, the Greek word for deacon, literally means service or ministry. Deacons have a unique call to service, and Deacon Helbing has responded to this call with his unique talent.
“God gives everyone different talents. He’s given me the talent of being able to build things.” Deacon Helbing loves to do projects for anyone who asks. All he needs are the specifics or a picture, and he can build it. “It’s a gift,” he expressed. “I call it the gift of making sawdust.”