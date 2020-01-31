The Holy Face coming to Bismarck

The Holy Face of Jesus image from the Shroud of Turin will appear on billboards in Bismarck through The Holy Face Project.
Pope Saint John Paul II stated in 1980, “The Holy Shroud, the most splendid relic of the passion and the resurrection…. We become what we contemplate... Why don't we contemplate the Icon of Icons: The Holy Face of Jesus!"
Leo XIII (pope from 1878-1903) said that the image had the power “to stimulate everywhere a revival of the religious spirit.”
Val Kelly, founder of the Holy Face Project, shares that vision of revival. She was nudged during adoration three years ago to bring the image of the Holy Face from the Shroud of Turin onto billboards around the United States after learning of such a campaign in Ireland. “I felt an urgent need to bring Jesus to the public and silently remind everyone He is still here,” she explained.
On the billboard, there is just the image, the website: www.TheHolyFaceProject.com, and the photo’s copyright. Visitors to the website can learn more about the miraculous image by visiting the Shroud.com link.
Kelly partnered with the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, a 501c3 tax-exempt corporation, which enables donations to be tax deductible.
We hope to bring the face of Jesus to Bismarck, for six months for a 12 x 24 ft. electronic poster board switching locations every 30 days. A person or group could sponsor a month for $870 or simply contribute $25 or more. Once enough is raised for six months, it will go live.
Go to the TheHolyFaceProject.com and click on “North Dakota-Bismarck” or send a check made out to Holy Face Project to: “Bismarck Billboard Fund,” c/o Community Foundation,
P.O. Box 23019, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925
To request a PowerPoint presentation about the Shroud of Turin, for groups, contact Mark Armstrong at markarmstrong2@mac.com.