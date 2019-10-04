The joy of living with Christ, year-round

Have you ever felt like trying to be a good Catholic can get a little dry, routine or even boring at times? Do you ever wish you could dive a little more into the riches of Catholicism, savor its beauty and crack open its spiritual treasure chests?
If you answered “yes,” you are like many Catholics nowadays. And, if you feel overwhelmed at the very idea of incorporating more Catholic traditions into your life, you are also like so many busy Catholics these days, as well.
Thankfully, our Lord knows the struggles we bear, and the desire we all have in our hearts to draw closer to Him and to holy Mother, the Church. That is why God provides books such as
The Catholic All Year Compendium, which is a beautiful book about liturgical living, written by Kendra Tierney, one of the speakers at the upcoming Thirst Conference in Bismarck Oct. 25-27.
“The book highlights the history and stories behind feast days of the Church year,” Kendra said. “It shows you how to celebrate them with your family and friends in a way that works for you, even if you have a very busy lifestyle.”
In this lovely little masterpiece, Kendra shares how her family incorporates traditional Catholic practices into their family life throughout the Church year—from Advent and Christmas, through Lent and Easter, to Pentecost and beyond. She provides ideas for stories, decorations, activities, and foods that will help you to celebrate your Catholic faith with your family and friends without expertise or much advanced planning. She also offers tips and tricks from her 15 years “in the trenches” as a Catholic mother on things like joyfully bringing young children to Mass and saying a family rosary.
“The book was a 10-year process for me of prayer, research, experimentation and deep reflection,” she shared. “By implementing many of the practices I mention in my book, we have seen good fruit abound in our own family, as well as in our surrounding community. Now, we don't just see feast days as something written down on the calendar, but as days that can teach us and inspire us.”
At the Thirst Conference, Kendra hopes to discuss her book further, as well as share helpful tips on how to evangelize those around us, primarily through liturgical living.
“I hope to empower more families to try this out!” she added. “Even though the idea of incorporating Catholic traditions into your life can seem really intimidating at first, they don't have to be. I found that you can make it work by just using your talents, the resources you already have and the rhythm of your family life.”
Kendra is a well-known Catholic blogger (catholicallyear.com) who lives in Los Angeles, with her husband Jim and their 10 children.