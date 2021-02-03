The mother of all

An image of Our Lady of Guadalupe has been given a prominent place at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.
After her feast day Mass on Dec. 12, Fr. Josh Ehli, rector of the Cathedral, placed a large, framed image of Our Mother in the corner of the Marian chapel just off the north side of the main body of the church.
The image was brought back from a family trip to Mexico marking Cathedral parishioners, Mark and Patti Armstrong’s, 25th wedding anniversary in 2006. The image was present at the canonization ceremony of Juan Diego in 2002 and had been hanging in the Armstrong’s home since returning from their trip. During the past 14 years, Mark had been bringing the image along while giving informational talks on the story of our Lady of Guadalupe at over 50 diocesan parishes and to CCD classes, as well as adult and school groups.
The Armstrongs had been thinking about making the image available for others to appreciate. Recently, Mark took that thought a step further.
“One day in early December while praying [at the Cathedral], I texted Father Ehli and asked him if he would be interested in displaying it for the feast day,” Mark explained. “I knew that there was not going to be any big presentations to do (as I have done in past years), because of the restrictions with COVID, so I thought it would be nice to have for the Mass on the 12th.
A few days later Fr Ehli asked Mark to bring the image to the Marian side chapel to see how it would look. “Then, quite unexpectedly, Father asked if we would consider donating it to be displayed permanently. I said yes of course.”
The story of Our Lady of Guadalupe story dates back to Dec. 12, 1531 when the Virgin Mary appeared to an indigenous Mexican man named Juan Diego.
On a winter day in 1531, Our Blessed Mother first appeared to the lowly peasant on a hill side near present-day Mexico City. She spoke to Juan Diego in his native language asking him to build her a church on the hill. Twice, Juan Diego visited the local bishop, who didn’t believe him. The second time, the bishop asked for proof.
At this request, Juan Diego returned to the bishop with his cloak filled with roses that he had picked from the hillside where the Virgin Mother had appeared to him. As the roses were presented to the bishop as evidence spilling onto the floor before them, they discovered a life-sized image of the Virgin Mary on the inside of his cloak. This image is known as Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Our Lady of Guadalupe remains a powerful symbol of Mexican identity and faith, associated with everything from motherhood to social justice. It’s a universally recognized symbol of the Blessed Lady clothed in a turquoise blue robe surrounded by images familiar to the Mexican faith life — the sun, the stars, the crescent moon upon which she stood.
Today, in Mexico City, the Basilica of Guadalupe stands on the site where Our Lady is said to have appeared to Juan Diego. As one of the country’s top attractions, it draws millions of pilgrims and tourists each year. The cloak containing the image is on display, its colors not fading or degrading for hundreds of years.
The image displayed at the Cathedral serves as a concrete reminder of the place the Blessed Virgin Mary holds in the Church as Our Mother.
It is the hope of the Armstongs that when people come to see the image and pray before it, that they are reminded of her compassionate words to Juan Diego as she appeared to him nearly 500 years ago.
Mark said, “That they hear her and let it penetrate our hearts that Mary is the Mother to all people. The words that our Blessed Mother spoke to St. Juan Diego to me are so inspiring and comforting in these crazy times we live in.”
Mary said to him, “Am I not here who am your Mother? Are you not under my shadow and protection? Am I not your fountain of life? Are you not in the fold of my mantle, in the crossing of my arms? Do not be troubled. Is there anything you need?”
Local residents are already planning a large celebration next year on Our Lady of Guadalupe’s feast day on Dec. 12 with special music, an array of authentic Mexican food and more.