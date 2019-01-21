The Story Told by the Cathedral Windows Book

Have you ever been in our beautiful Cathedral and looked up at the stained-glass windows and tried to interpret their meaning? The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit has printed a 107-page, hard-cover book entitled “The Story Told by the Cathedral Windows.” The book describes the details of each of the Cathedral’s stained-glass windows, recalling the activity of the Holy Spirit throughout salvation history, from the beginning of creation until the construction of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in 1945. Each of the 80 window panels is featured page by page, clearly illustrating the symbols, patterns, and words found in them. The stained-glass windows are a beautiful treasure of our diocese and are there to inspire and teach the faithful many spiritual truths. Purchase your copy at the Cathedral parish office (519 Raymond St., Bismarck) or call 701-223-1033. History buffs and art lovers will especially enjoy this book!