The Whole Sex Talk in Dickinson Nov. 2

It might be awkward, but having “The Talk” about sex with your sons and daughters is worth it. Badlands Choice Clinic invites parents of children of any age to join us on Thursday, November 2nd at 6:30 in the Black Box Theater at Dickinson Trinity High School for The Whole Sex Talk, an interactive panel discussion aimed at equipping parents to talk to their teens about sex. Join a carefully selected team of local educators, youth ministers, and medical professionals for an interactive panel discussion on how issues of sexuality impact youth in southwest North Dakota. From Snapchat to sexually transmitted disease rates, this event promises to empower parents with the timely knowledge they need to raise their children into healthy, holy, and happy men and women. Contact Laura Huber, Outreach Coordinator at 701.483.9353 or laura@badlandschoiceclinic.com for more information. A free will offering will be collected in support of Badlands Choice Clinic.