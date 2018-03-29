Theology of the Body DVD series April 21

In An Introduction to the "Theology of the Body: Discovering the Master Plan For Your Life," an adult faith formation program, renowned author and theologian Christopher West unfolds God’s extraordinary plan for all of humanity. If you desire to live out the fullest meaning and purpose of your life, then join us for this amazing discovery. This DVD series will be held on Saturday, April 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish in Bismarck. The cost is $10 plus $15 if you would like to order the workbook. Order for workbooks will be placed on April 2. For more information and to register, contact Diane Huck at 701-223-5562 or dianeh@stmarysparishfamily.net.