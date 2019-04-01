THIRST 2019 Update

Plans are moving along for Thirst 2019, the diocesan Eucharistic conference, on Oct. 25-27 at the Bismarck Event Center. The three-day conference will follow the similar format as the conferences in 2013 and 2016 with a few exceptions.
More speakers have been recently added to the lineup. These are: Dr. Edward Sri, a theologian, author and well-known Catholic speaker who appears regularly on EWTN; Kendra Tierney, Catholic author, speaker, and graphic designer who writes the popular blog “Catholic All Year;” and Amanda Zurface, Catholic Campaign Coordinator for Covenant Eyes, an anti-pornography program.
An exciting addition to the schedule on the Friday evening stage will be a live cooking showdown featuring teams of diocesan priests as a tie in to the evening keynote address by Fr. Leo Patalinghug, known for building relationships through the power of food.
On the entertainment side of the schedule, it has also been confirmed that the popular children’s program, CatChat, will return once again this year. New this year will be the addition of praise and worship music by local band “One Dei.”
These are in addition to the list of speakers announced earlier including: Archbishop Allen Vigneron, Archbishop of Detroit; Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, known as the “Dynamic Deacon;” and Curtis Martin, founder and CEO of the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS).
A Thirst 2019 page, www.bismarckdiocese.com/thirst2019, has been created on the diocesan website for more information on the event speakers. Registration will be opening soon.
The schedule is still being finalized and more details will follow in the coming months. There is an opportunity for vendors and exhibitors to be part of the event. General information questions can be directed to Christie Collins, THIRST Coordinator, 701-595-0564 or thirst@bismarckdiocese.com.