Thirst 2021 is Oct. 30

Plans for the Thirst Eucharistic Conference 2021 are taking shape. Mark your calendar for Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Bismarck Event Center.
As announced last fall, the Diocesan Offices of Family Ministry and Catechesis and Youth have joined forces to plan the Thirst Eucharistic Conference (Thirst) in a slightly different format than it has followed since its inception in 2013. Thirst and the Diocesan Youth Conference will be combined for a one-day event with activities and breakouts for people of all ages and offered free of charge. As in the past, the event will feature popular speakers and informational sessions. There will also be a Vacation Bible School component this year for younger children.
Previous years featured a three-day conference in Bismarck followed by a men’s and women’s conference each of the next two years. The weekend event was held in 2013, 2016 and 2019 with one-day conferences on the years between.
Beginning this fall, a one-day Thirst Conference will be offered each year in the different deaneries of the diocese. Thirst 2022 will be held in Dickinson, Thirst 2023 in Williston, Thirst 2024 in Minot and then restart the rotation back in Bismarck/Mandan with Thirst 2025, all being held around the last weekend of October.
A schedule will be released later this summer. Stay up to date at
www.bismarckdiocese.com/thirst. If you have any questions, concerns, comments or ideas, contact Amanda at 701-204-7205 or Chris at 701-204-7208.