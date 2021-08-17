THIRST conference Oct. 30

Join us Oct. 30 at the Bismarck Event Center for THIRST 2021. This exciting and free event has something for all ages and backgrounds. Featured keynote speakers include Dr. Ray Guarendi, Matt Fradd and Dr. Ben Akers, Executive Director of FORMED at Augustine Institute. The Diocesan Youth Conference (for students in grades 6-12) will be held in conjunction with the conference again this year. New this year is Vacation Bible School for younger children. Watch for more details at register now at bismarckdiocese.com/thirst. General questions can be directed to Amanda at ajensen@bismarckdiocese.com or 701-204-7205 or Chris at ckraft@bismarckdiocese.com or 701-204-7208.