Thirst Eucharistic Conference Oct. 31-Nov. 1

Plan on attending the 2025 Thirst Eucharistic Conference on Oct. 31-Nov 1 at the Bismarck Event Center for spiritual enrichment. The theme for Thirst 2025 is “Saints, Being a Pilgrim of Hope” in connection to 2025 being declared a jubilee year with the theme of “Pilgrims of Hope” by the late Pope Francis. The event features keynote speaker Bishop Austin Vetter, as well as entertainment by Jesse Manibusan and Brad Farmer. You’ll also hear the inspirational story of recovery and hope of car accident survivor, Fr. Dale Kinzler, a retired priest of the Fargo Diocese. There will be Mass, adoration, confession, children’s activities and vendors to browse as well. There’s no admission charge and all are welcome. Visit our website at bismarckdiocese.com/thirst2025 for details as they are added. Online registration opens August 1.