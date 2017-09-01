Through time, into eternity

by Amanda Evinger

All around the world today, Catholics are feeling drawn to drink of the refreshing “spiritual streams” of the Extraordinary Form of the Mass and finding themselves re-awakened by its mystical presence—particularly, by its reverence and its silence.



The Latin Mass is so captivating for some people, speaking volumes to the soul. As Fr. Federick Faber, a noted English theologian, once said, the Latin Mass “is the most beautiful thing this side of Heaven.”



Shawn and Kimberly Heilman, rural Bismarck residents, find the Latin Mass tremendously fulfilling, and enjoy attending it regularly at Christ the King in Mandan.



“The silence of the Traditional Latin Mass offers a more prayerful experience for me,” Shawn said. “What was held sacred for previous generations is still sacred today, and I'd like our children to experience it."



Kimberly finds that its serenity lends her the graces she needs to live out her vocation faithfully.



"I am the mother of six little children, and my soul yearns for silence. It is exactly that—the silence­—which attracts me to the Latin Mass, which is beautiful beyond words, you might say."



Contrary to frequent assumptions, the Extraordinary Form is also deeply appealing to young people.



As Mark Sammons, who serves at the Latin Mass offered at Christ the King alongside his three brothers, shared, "Serving the Latin Mass really helps me focus on God, and keeps me more attentive to what is going on during the Mass. The quietness of it and being more responsible for the responses keeps me engaged."



His 13-year-old brother Matthew also feels honored to serve at the Latin Mass, and commented, "I like to serve the Latin Mass because it helps me to stay aware of the presence of God in the Blessed Sacrament, and it helps me to grow in virtue.”



Most importantly, this form of the Mass is also attractive to some priests, such as Msgr. Patrick Schumacher, pastor at St. Wenceslaus in Dickinson and diocesan Director of Continuing Education for Clergy, who offers it about six to eight times a year. Fathers Nick Schneider and Bill Ruelle also offer the Mass regularly in the diocese. Others who know it are Fathers Joseph Evinger, Kregg Hochhalter, Doug Krebs and Jordan Dosch.



“As a Roman Catholic priest, I felt that I should be able to offer the full Roman Rite, which has two forms; the Ordinary and the Extraordinary,” Msgr. Schumacher explained. “Therefore, I taught myself how to offer the Extraordinary Form in 2013 over a three-month period. The Ordinary Form of the Mass is the Novus Ordo, or the “New Order” Mass, which was promulgated by Pope Paul VI after Vatican Council II, and the Extraordinary Form of the Mass is the form included in the 1962 Missal of Pope St. John XXIII.”



By offering the Extraordinary Form, Msgr. Schumacher explains that he has grown in knowledge and love of the Mass.



“By learning the Extraordinary Form, I have also learned a lot about the Ordinary Form, as well as the history of the Mass,” he said. “It is beautiful. The Extraordinary Form is a beautiful rite in so far as it minimizes, almost entirely, the idiosyncrasies of the priest and offers a more peaceful and prayerful experience for the faithful.”



One of the many aspects of the Extraordinary Form that he appreciates is its consistency.



“In the Extraordinary Form of the Mass, there are no 'surprises,'” Msgr. Schumacher said. “People dislike bad preaching and disorganized liturgy. I have had people come to me and say, 'I was tired of being entertained and I just wanted the Mass.' This is what the Extraordinary Form offers, as well as, of course, the Ordinary Form if celebrated well.”



In 2007, Pope Benedict XVI’s motu proprio (document or letter issued by the pope) titled Summorum Pontificum liberalized the celebration of the Extraordinary Form of the Mass in Latin according to the 1962 Roman Missal, allowing priests the freedom to offer it without needing to obtain permission from their bishop.



“The Extraordinary Form has never been abrogated,” Msgr. Schumacher said. “Pope Benedict XVI brought about a reintegration of it and pastors are now asked to willingly make it available to desiring faithful in obedience to the Holy Father. Because of its universality, the motu proprio was actually a summons for unity in the Church.”



Despite its seemingly radical edge, Pope Benedict's motu proprio is continually supported by some of the Church's foremost liturgical experts.



Cardinal Robert Sarah, whom Pope Francis has appointed prefect for the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments is known to hold a “neutral” line on the liturgy, endorsing both the new Order of Mass and the traditional Latin Mass. Last October, he notably addressed pilgrims on an annual pilgrimage to Rome to celebrate Benedict XVI’s 2007 motu proprio Summorum Pontificum. Further, regarding the Extraordinary Form of the Mass, he once said, “Vatican II never asked us to reject the past and abandon the Mass of St. Pius V, which spawned many saints, nor discard Latin. But at the same time, we must promote the liturgical reform sought by the Council itself.”



In 2001, Pope St. John Paul II, in an address to the plenary assembly of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, said: "The People of God need to see priests and deacons behave in a way that is full of reverence and dignity, in order to help them to penetrate invisible things without unnecessary words or explanations. In the Roman Missal of Saint Pius V, as in several Eastern liturgies, there are very beautiful prayers through which the priest expresses the most profound sense of humility and reverence before the Sacred Mysteries: they reveal the very substance of the Liturgy."



In the diocese, the Extraordinary Form of the Mass is offered on the last Sunday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Christ the King in Mandan, as well as at St. Joseph in Williston on the first Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

