Time of spiritual renewal and strengthening

With Ash Wednesday, we began again the Catholic Church’s annual great penitential Lenten season. So many participate at daily Mass, go to confession more frequently during Lent, pray daily for oneself and others, perform some good works both spiritual and corporal and do some form of penance on a consistent basis. All of this is certainly very good and all of it will contribute to a growth in personal virtue and give a good example to others. Please do these things throughout Lent and do not stop with Easter.
However, as we are at the beginning of Lent, I would like to review with you what is a very important element of our daily lives of faith, an examination of conscience. We know that we should examine our consciences in preparation for confession, but it is also a good practice to cultivate even if we are not going to confession.
In short, to examine your conscience begin by asking yourself this question: “What sins have I committed of thought, word, deed and omission, against God, neighbor and myself?” As a help to answering this question with honesty and sincerity, go through the Ten Commandments and ask yourself a few questions with each. Here are some suggestions.
I am the Lord your God. You shall not have strange gods before me. Have I been involved with the occult or superstitious practices? Have I received Holy Communion in the state of mortal sin, or have I lied in confession?
You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain. Have I insulted God’s holy name or used it lightly or carelessly?
Remember to keep holy the Lord’s Day. Have I missed Mass deliberately on a Sunday or Holy Day of Obligation? Do I do unnecessary work on Sunday?
Honor your father and your mother. Do I honor and obey my parents? Do I care for them in their old age? Have I neglected my family responsibilities to spouse and children?
You shall not kill. Have I murdered or physically harmed anyone? Have I had an abortion or helped another obtain an abortion? Have I abused drugs or alcohol? Have I harbored hatred, anger or resentment towards anyone?
You shall not commit adultery. Have I been unfaithful to my marriage vows in thought or action? Have I practiced any form of artificial contraception in my marriage? Have I engaged in any sexual activity with a member of the opposite sex or same sex? Have I practiced self-abuse or used any pornography?
You shall not steal. Have I taken what is not mine? Am I honest with my employer or employee?
You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor. Have I lied, gossiped or spoken behind anyone’s back? Have I ruined another’s good name?
You shall not covet your neighbor’s wife. Am I envious of another’s spouse or family? Have I consented to impure thoughts?
You shall not covet your neighbor’s goods. Am I envious of another’s possessions? Am I resentful or bitter over my position in life?
May this holy season be a time of spiritual renewal and strengthening for you. Be assured of my prayers for all of you and please remember me in yours.