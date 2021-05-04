To implore his intercession and imitate his virtues

Pope Francis declared the Year of St. Joseph for 2021 to commemorate 150 years since St. Joseph was named patron saint of the universal Church in 1870, during Pius IX’s pontificate. In his apostolic letter, Patris Corde, Pope Francis noted the objective is “to increase our love for this great saint, to encourage us to implore his intercession and to imitate his virtues and his zeal.”
Who is St. Joseph? Saint Joseph is the righteous man who God gave as the husband to the Virgin Mary, the Mother of God, and as the earthly father to Jesus Christ, the Son of God, our Lord. He was the faithful and prudent servant who God entrusted to protect and lead the Holy Family. Saint Joseph serves as the patron saint of the universal church, the family, fathers, the home, workers, carpenters, travelers and for a happy death. The month of March is dedicated to St. Joseph and his solemnity feast day is celebrated March 19. May 1 marks the feast of St. Joseph the Worker.
The Year of St. Joseph In tandem with the Holy Father's declaration, the Apostolic Penitentiary issued a decree granting special indulgences for the year "to perpetuate the entrustment of the whole Church to the powerful patronage of the Custodian of Jesus." Indulgences are granted under the usual conditions (sacramental confession, Eucharistic communion, and prayer according to the intentions of the Holy Father) to the faithful who, with a spirit detached from any sin, participate in the Year of St. Joseph on the occasions and in the manner indicated below:
Meditate for at least 30 minutes on the Our Father
Participate in a spiritual retreat of at least one day that includes a meditation on St. Joseph
Perform a corporal or spiritual work of mercy
Recite the rosary in families and between husband and wife
Entrust work daily to the protection of St. Joseph and to all believers who invoke with their prayers the intercession of the worker of Nazareth
Pray the litany of St. Joseph (for the Latin tradition), or the Akathistos to St. Joseph, in its entirety or at least part of it (for the Byzantine tradition), or some other prayer to St. Joseph, typical of the other liturgical traditions, for the persecuted Church and for the relief of all persecuted Christians
Pray any lawfully approved prayer or act of piety in honor of St. Joseph, for example “To you oh blessed Joseph,” especially on: March 19 (Solemnity of St. Joseph); May 1 (Feast of St. Joseph the Worker); Dec. 26 (Feast of the Holy Family); the Sunday of St. Joseph (according to the Byzantine tradition); the 19th day of every month
Every Wednesday (a day dedicated to the memory of the saint according to the Latin tradition)
The gift of plenary indulgence extends particularly to—the elderly, the sick, the dying, all those who for legitimate reasons cannot leave their home—who, with the spirit detached from any sin and with the intention of fulfilling, as soon as possible, the three usual conditions, in your own home or wherever the impediment holds you, pray an act of piety in honor of St. Joseph, consolation of the sick and patron of good death, confidently offering God the pains and difficulties of his life.
33-day novena - consecration Fr. Donald Calloway, MIC offers the publication Consecration to St. Joseph: The Wonders of Our Spiritual Father. The consecration journey begins by saying a prayer and reflecting on a daily reading/devotion for 33 days which begins on a specific day and concludes with a “consecration” to St. Joseph on a designated feast day. This exercise can be completed individually or as a group.
Why make a consecration? Consecration means "to make holy." When one makes an act of consecration, it is made ultimately to God with the understanding that our consecration is a serious commitment on our part to respond faithfully to God's grace at work in our lives. Consecrating oneself to St. Joseph means to, in a sense, take upon oneself the virtues of St. Joseph and commit to be made holy through his powerful intercession.
A retreat Oct. 30 Mark your calendars and plan to attend the upcoming Diocesan Thirst Conference on Saturday, Oct. 30. Plan to bring the whole family and participate in full group activities as well as break outs for age-specific audiences. Watch for more information in upcoming editions of the Dakota Catholic Action and on the Bismarck Diocese website and social media channels.
—Thirst Planning Team (Source: yearofstjoseph.org/indulgences/)