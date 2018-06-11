Town and Country Celebration Aug. 5 [corrected text]

The annual Town and Country Celebration will be Sunday, Aug. 5 in the Stanley/Donnybrook area in the northwestern part of the diocese. Plan to come and enjoy a day of family fun, fellowship, food and Mass with Bishop Kagan. The event is hosted at the Wyatt and Becky Goettle farmstead along with Fr. Jason Signalness and the parishioners of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary in Stanley and St. Ann in Berthold. Register at bismarckdiocese.com/TandC or call 204-7185. Registration is requested for accurate meal planning.