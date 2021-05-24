Town and Country Celebration July 11

You are invited to the annual Town and Country Celebration on Sunday, July 11. The event will be held at the at the Gumbo Flats Ranch, 917 County Road 135 near Fort Rice. The day will begin with a blessing of land and equipment at 11:30 a.m. with Mass celebrated by Bishop Kagan at noon. All are invited to participate in lunch and entertainment after Mass. The event is hosted by Matthew and Lisa Rebenitsch, with Fr. Todd Kreitinger and Fr. Brandon Wolf and the parishioners of the Church of St. Martin in Huff and St. Anthony in St. Anthony. Register at bismarckdiocese.com/townandcountry or call Amanda at 701-204-7205. Registration is required for an accurate meal count.