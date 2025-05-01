Town and Country Celebration July 13

You are invited to the annual Town and Country Celebration on Sunday, July 13. The event will be held at the Dukart Angus Ranch near Manning, N.D. The day will begin with a blessing of land, animals and equipment at 10 a.m. mountain time (11 a.m. central) followed with Mass celebrated by Bishop Kagan. Lunch will follow Mass. The event is hosted by Derrick and Angie Dukart, Doug and Sandy Dukart, with Fr. Joseph Evinger and the parishioners of the churches of St. Joseph in Killdeer, St. Paul in Halliday and St. Joseph in Twin Buttes. Register at bismarckdiocese.com/townandcountry or call Amanda at 701-204-7205. Registration is required for an accurate meal count.